The Missouri State Highway Patrol is testing for new troopers.
The MSHP is encouraging qualified individuals of all backgrounds to apply, and will offer testing at nine different locations in Missouri. Applicants who successfully complete testing will be eligible to continue in the selection process for the 111th Recruit Class, scheduled to begin training on Feb. 1, 2021. The application deadline is Oct. 2.
To be eligible, candidates must possess a minimum of 30 college credit hours from an accredited college/university or have served in any component of the U.S. Armed Forces, including National Guard, for a minimum of two years with an honorable discharge if separated, or a minimum of two years’ experience as a full-time POST-certified peace officer when recruit training begins.
The patrol has updated its uniform guidelines to allow troopers to have tattoos or brands as long as they meet two requirements: Tattoos or brands cannot depict or support criminal behavior, drug usage, nudity, profanity, promiscuity, subversive groups, bigotry, etc., and cannot be located on the head, neck, hands, wrists or any part of the body which would be visible during movements in the performance of their duties while wearing an official uniform or civilian attire. Troopers with tattoos on the arms that would be visible in the class B uniform (short sleeves) will wear the class A uniform (long sleeves).
The starting annual salary for trooper is $49,536. Following three years of service, the trooper salary is increased to $52,200. Other benefits include group health insurance, contributory retirement, career advancement and more.
The selection process is a multi-phase testing procedure including: written examination, a physical fitness for duty assessment, polygraph examination, background investigation and oral interview board. Written and physical examinations take place in each troop area across the state. After a conditional offer of employment, the applicant must successfully complete a medical examination (to include vision and hearing), psychological examination, a psychological interview, drug screening and final applicant review.
Interested persons can find out more about the qualifications by contacting a patrol recruiter at 800-796-7000, or may apply online at https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/PN30Web/app/applicantInstructions.
The number of successful candidates being extended an offer of employment is contingent upon factors such as budget constraints and the number of vacant positions statewide.
