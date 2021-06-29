The Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced the results of its Driver and Vehicle Safety Division’s annual school bus inspection program for 2021.
•School buses rated as “approved” upon initial inspection: 10,807.
•School buses rated as “defective” upon initial inspection: 822.
•School buses rated as “out of service” upon initial inspection: 264.
Buses deemed defective require repair within 10 days. Buses placed out-of-service require correction of the problems prior to further usage.
Texas County district results:
•Cabool: 16 buses; 16 approved.
•Houston: 18 buses; 16 approved, 2 defective.
•Licking: 18 buses; 14 approved, 2 defective, 2 out of service.
•Plato: 15 buses; 7 approved, 8 defective.
•Raymondville: 5 buses; 5 approved.
•Success: 4 buses; 3 approved, 1 defective.
•Summersville: 12 buses; 9 approved, 3 defective.
A total of 277 Missouri school districts earned the Patrol’s Total Fleet Excellence Award in 2021. During the 2021-2022 school year, 5,738 buses in these award-winning fleets are eligible to display a special sticker in the lower corner of the first window on the passenger entry side of the bus.
“Through the unified effort of Missouri State Highway Patrol personnel and pupil transportation professionals across the state, a successful inspection of 11,893 school buses occurred in accordance with state statutes,” said Patrol superintendent Col. Eric T. Olson. “The patrol, school districts and private pupil transportation companies share a common goal of keeping our schoolchildren safe while they travel on school buses.”
Missouri school bus inspection results are a matter of public record. Individual school district results for 2021 are available online at https://apps.mshp.dps.mo.gov/MSHPWeb/PatrolDivisions/DVSD/MVI/documents/2020AnnualSchoolBusInspectionResults(1).pdf.
School bus inspection criteria, including Missouri State Highway Patrol out-of-service criteria are also available online at https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/MSHPWeb/PatrolDivisions/DVSD/MVI/documents/schoolBusRegulations.pdf.
