The Missouri State Highway Patrol invites the public to visit the agency's updated website at https://statepatrol.dps.mo.gov.
The home page has been advanced and modernized to make finding information easier and to improve the user’s experience. The patrol's new Show-Me Integrity Accountability Portal is featured prominently to provide an in-depth look into the patrol's organization, training, career opportunities and key statistics.
The patrol added a "What's Trending" window at the bottom of the homepage, showing the agency's Twitter posts so people who do not use social media will still be able to follow the most recent agency news.
The new website design works best with Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox browser.
