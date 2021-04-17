A Mountain Grove woman was injured Saturday morning in a single-vehicle accident on old U.S. 60 east of her hometown.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said an eastbound 2007 Buick Rendezvous driven by Lisa R. Sherwood, 30, ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Sherwood, who was not wearing a seatbelt, had moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mercy in Springfield.
