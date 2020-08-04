ARREST

A Mountain Grove man was arrested Monday, Aug. 3, by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

David C. Mackey, 58, is charged with DWI, having no proof of insurance and careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident. 

He was taken to the Mountain Grove Police Department and released. 

