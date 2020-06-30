After a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation of an accident on Sept. 28, 2019, a man now faces a felony DWI charge.
Ronnie K. Freeman, 45, of 233 E. Harker St. in Mountain Grove, is charged with driving while intoxicated – habitual (a class B felony). Bond is set at $500,000.
A trooper reported responding to a minor single-vehicle accident on King Road south of Dunn. After making contact with the driver – Freeman – the officer smelled alcohol and field sobriety tests were conducted.
Freeman was first transported to the Cabool Police Department and then taken to the Texas County Jail. He was booked in at the jail and later released to a woman in order to seek medical treatment for a bad back.
Texas County Prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. charged Freeman with felony DWI on June 25. He also reportedly received a citation for driving while revoked.
