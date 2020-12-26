CHARGES

A Kentucky man was charged Christmas night with several offenses in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Devin J. Forney, 22, of Hickory, Ky., was charged with misdemeanor DWI, speeding, wearing no seat belt, no insurance, misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and failure to display valid plates. 

He was released to another party.

