A Houston man was injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash east of Raymondville.

Cpl. Jacob Sellars said an eastbound 2013 Yamaha driven by Tyler B. Podest, 22, of Houston, lost control and slid on Highway B about six miles east of the village.

Podest, who was wearing a helmet, was taken by ambulance with moderate injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital. 

Members of the Raymondville Fire Department assisted.

