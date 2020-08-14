A Bucyrus man was seriously injured Friday in a motorcycle accident near Highways 38 and 17.
Tpr. Jacob Sellars said a southbound 2013 GMC Sierra crossed the centerline of Highway 17 and struck a northbound 2017 Honda motorcycle operated by Shane Johnson, 23, of Bucyrus, head-on.
Johnson was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital.
Sellars said neither was wearing a safety device. The Houston Rural Fire Department assisted with traffic.
