A Bucyrus man was seriously injured Friday in a motorcycle accident near Highways 38 and 17.

Tpr. Jacob Sellars said a southbound 2013 GMC Sierra crossed the centerline of Highway 17 and struck a northbound 2017 Honda motorcycle  operated by Shane Johnson, 23, of Bucyrus, head-on.

Johnson was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Sellars said neither was wearing a safety device. The Houston Rural Fire Department assisted with traffic.

