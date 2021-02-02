ACCIDENT

A Mountain Grove man was seriously injured Monday, Feb. 1, in a motorcycle accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A Mountain Grove man was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Texas County. 

Troopers said Adam M. Smith, 32, was flown to Mercy in Springfield following the accident on Highway AM about one mile south of Mountain Grove.

The accident occurred when Smith's eastbound 2001 Aprilia began sliding on the highway, overturned and traveled off the right side of the roadway. 

He was not wearing a helmet, the patrol said, but state law no longer requires it. 

