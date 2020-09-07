Emergency personnel responded at about 2 p.m. Monday to a motorcycle crash on Highway 17 near the Texas-Laclede county line.
Roby first responders, the state patrol and ambulance personnel were called north of the Roubidoux Bridge.
Two persons were injured. A medical helicopter was deployed.
