Emergency personnel responded at about 2 p.m. Monday to a motorcycle crash on Highway 17 near the Texas-Laclede county line. 

Roby first responders, the state patrol and ambulance personnel were called north of the Roubidoux Bridge.

Two persons were injured. A medical helicopter was deployed.

