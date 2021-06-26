The mother of a 7-year-old boy who nearly drowned last Saturday at the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool wants residents to know that operational issues at the recreational facility are deeper than a discussion of pool breaks Monday by the Houston City Council.
Shawanna Roosa, the mother of the boy, detailed at mid-week the circumstances that occurred at the pool that day.
Roosa, who lives in Oklahoma but has roots to Houston, said an 11-year-old girl is the hero who saw her son having trouble, called out for help and brought him to the side of the pool on King Street. His mother, aunt and grandmother were at the pool and went into action. A lifeguard reported he began chest compressions to remove water. With the closest ambulance at Licking, a decision was made to take the child to Texas County Memorial Hospital by private vehicle, where he was admitted.
The boy was tired, fell asleep easily, had a racing heart and a low oxygen level. He was dismissed on Sunday, and is doing well, his mother said. He will continue to be under observation for a few months, she said.
The first public mention of the near tragedy came at the council meeting during a brief conversation as part of a larger discussion about pool operations and lack of communications between the city’s park board and city government. Time-out breaks for 10 minutes on the hour are back in place.
By Wednesday night, a city council committee met with many onlookers who had many questions. That was following by a meeting of the park board. Both lasted about three hours. The meeting highlighted steps that might be taken to improve the board’s relationship with the city and studying additional safety measures for the upgraded pool, which is open for the first full season this year. Four of the council’s six members were in the room, as well as Administrator Scott Avery, for the sometimes contentious meeting.
