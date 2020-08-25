A portion of Texas County’s nearly 4,000 school children arrived back in classrooms this week with anticipation for a new year of learning and anxiety what might be next amid a pandemic that stretches across the country.
Houston, Summersville, Success and Plato began Monday. Cabool followed Tuesday. Raymondville students return Wednesday. Licking postponed its opening day last Wednesday until Sept. 8 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier in the day, it announced a staff member had attended school meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week.
There is a new routine for students in two county districts: Cabool and Summersville will launch a four-day week.
There was a sign of hope for parents and school districts when the Texas County Health Department released a breakdown late last week by age of those testing positive so far with the virus: Only seven of the 77 cases were ages 10-19.
At Houston High School, students had the option of breakfast on Monday morning and gathering at the football field. An assembly at Tiger Stadium kicked off the new year. That was followed by their normal schedule and distribution of a Chromebooks.
Dr. Allen Moss, superintendent at Houston, said the first day went fairly well. Over the next few days, he said some adjustments may be required. On Tuesday traffic ran smoother. “We appreciate everyone’s patience,” he said.
“I think for the most part there was some anxiety but also relief to finally get started.”
