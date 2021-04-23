More Texas County residents will qualify for heating and cooling assistance, Gov. Mike Parson said Friday.
Parson said the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is extending one-time primary heating bill payments through May 31.
In addition, eligibility for both the heating and cooling programs are expanding from Missouri households with incomes up to 135 percent of the Federal Poverty Level to include Missouri households with an income of up to 60 percent of State Median Income (SMI). This change will allow a family of four with an annual income of up to $51,021 to receive benefits compared to an annual income of $35,364.
“Missourians have spent a lot more time at home due to COVID-19, especially those learning and working remotely, which has caused some families to have higher than normal energy bills,” Parson said. “Expanding the current LIHEAP Energy Assistance heating program time frame and the household income eligibility for this year’s heating and cooling programs will help relieve more families of this financial strain.”
60 Percent of the SMI
Number of Persons
Monthly Income
Yearly Income
1
$ 2,211
$ 26,531
2
$ 2,891
$ 34,694
3
$ 3,571
$ 42,858
4
$ 4,252
$ 51,021
5
$ 4,932
$ 59,184
6
$ 5,612
$ 67,348
To determine eligibility for households over six people, add an additional $128 per person per month or $1,536 per year.
In addition to meeting the income criteria, households must also meet the following criteria to qualify for LIHEAP:
•Be responsible for paying home heating costs
•Have $3,000 or less in bank accounts, retirement accounts or investments
•All household members must be a U.S. citizen or legally admitted for permanent residence
Missourians can submit a LIHEAP application form online, by mail or fax, or drop off a paper application form in person.
Missourians in need of information can visit dss.mo.gov. Individuals can also apply for these services 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov, sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400.
