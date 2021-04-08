VACCINATIONS

Syringes of COVID-19 vaccinations are filled during a mass vaccination clinic.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released new data Thursday on vaccination efforts in the state's counties. 

In Texas County, 3,843 residents have initiated vaccinations, and 2,637 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 620. 

Here are the vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri: Texas, 15.1 percent; Phelps, 24; Dent, 16.1; Shannon, 15.8; Howell, 15.7; Douglas, 13.1; Wright, 17.7; Laclede, 18.9; and Pulaski, 8.8.

 

