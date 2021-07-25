New state figures released Sunday show more Texas County residents are being vaccinated and tested for COVID-19.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said 426 shots had been administered in the week ending Saturday. The totally vaccinated rate remains low at 21.5 percent. Testing is up 29.1 percent in the last seven days.
The number of cases from July 16-22 stood at 79 in the county, the state department said.
The New York Times COVID tracker shows the county is among the top 50 worst counties in the United States.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.