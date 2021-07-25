VACCINATIONS

New state figures released Sunday show more Texas County residents are being vaccinated and tested for COVID-19.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said 426 shots had been administered in the week ending Saturday. The totally vaccinated rate remains low at 21.5 percent. Testing is up 29.1 percent in the last seven days.

The number of cases from July 16-22 stood at 79 in the county, the state department said.

The New York Times COVID tracker shows the county is among the top 50 worst counties in the United States.

