Members of the Houston board of education made several hiring decisions, including an assistant elementary school principal, during a meeting Tuesday.
The board hired Jim Moore for the principalship post beginning with the 2021-2022 school year. There were two candidates for the job. Moore is already a member of the district’s faculty.
In other employment matters, members:
•Hired Shelly Mantel at the Exceptional Child Cooperative, Jennifer Gunter as full-time health science teacher; Cheyenne Scheets, elementary teacher; Cody Mitchell, special education teacher; Kelsen Gilbert, technology director; and Tanya Ragain, bookkeeper.
•Resignations were accepted for the upcoming school year from James Allen, middle school girls’ assistant basketball coach; Sarah Williams, elementary teacher; Jeff Richardson, high school assistant girls’ basketball coach; Nina Smith, high school English teacher; Hershel Williams, high school/middle school choir director; Brent Kell, part-time high school teacher and extra duties; and Shane Pitts, high school science teacher and extra duties.
All non-certified staff hired for 2021-2022 is included with this story at houstonherald.com
