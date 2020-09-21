spotlight Monday's JV football game canceled Houston Herald • news@houstonherald.com Sep 21, 2020 14 hrs ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday's Houston High School junior varsity football game against Cabool was canceled.Last week's contest against Salem was also canceled. FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesSeven injured Tuesday night in Roby accidentHouston School District moving to hybrid education model; closing three days this weekPlato man charged by Missouri State Highway PatrolCabool man flown to Springfield after accident.Willow Springs woman struck by vehicleTwo Houston teenagers recovering from serious injuriesPair charged in drug-related investigationA mind-boggling streakCounty COVID-19 cases increasing; Houston pulls plug on homecoming events, footballDepartments respond to calls Videos Online Poll Should Congress pass another stimulus package in response to COVID-19? You voted: Yes, and it should be significant Yes, but it should be specifically targeted and minimized No. Stop the unnecessary spending Don't know Vote View Results Back More Listings Marketplace First Baptist Church 1241 Hawthorn Ave., Houston, MO 65483 417-967-2297 Medlock Body Shop 1220 S. Sam Houston Blvd., Houston, MO 65483 417-967-3322 ARPCO Pump Service Inc. 6724 U.S. 63, Houston, MO 65483 417-259-0141 Sharp Shooters Gun & Pawn 415 E. Walnut St., Houston, MO 65483 417-967-0515 Mahan Drilling and Pump Service 6234 Highway DD, Houston, MO 65483 417-247-2503 Vaughn Pools & Spas 1051 Kingshighway St Suite 3, Rolla, MO 65401 573-308-1157 Butcher Shop 4418 Nettleton Drive, Mountain Grove, MO 65711 417-926-6500 Jay's Automotive & Towing 6885 S. U.S. 63, Houston, MO 65483 417-967-3252 Faith Fellowship 7804 Hwy. 17, Houston, MO 65483 417-967-4680 Detailed Impressions 529 Main Street, Houston, MO 65483 417-217-8835 Currently Open Special Sections Special Sections Texas County Fair results Aug 11, 2020 0 Special Sections Back-to-School Aug 11, 2020 0 Special Sections TEXAS COUNTY FAIR Jul 22, 2020 0 Facebook Houston Herald
