Governmental offices and some businesses are closed Monday (Monday, Feb. 15) for Presidents Day.
There will be no mail delivery.
...Wind Chill Advisory Upgraded to Wind Chill Warning... .The Wind Chill Advisory has been upgraded to a Wind Chill Warning. Wind chill values tonight and again Monday night are expected to fall to around -25 degrees. ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches are expected west of Missouri Highway 5. 4 to 6 inches are expected east of Missouri Highway 5. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 9 AM CST Tuesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Kansas, road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
...Wind Chill Advisory Upgraded to Wind Chill Warning... .The Wind Chill Advisory has been upgraded to a Wind Chill Warning. Wind chill values tonight and again Monday night are expected to fall to around -25 degrees. ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches are expected west of Missouri Highway 5. 4 to 6 inches are expected east of Missouri Highway 5. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 9 AM CST Tuesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Kansas, road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.