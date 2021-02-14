Weather Alert

...Wind Chill Advisory Upgraded to Wind Chill Warning... .The Wind Chill Advisory has been upgraded to a Wind Chill Warning. Wind chill values tonight and again Monday night are expected to fall to around -25 degrees. ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches are expected west of Missouri Highway 5. 4 to 6 inches are expected east of Missouri Highway 5. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 9 AM CST Tuesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Kansas, road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&