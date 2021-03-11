Travelers in Missouri should remain alert for the possibility of flooding as heavy rainfall is forecast for much of the state throughout the weekend, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
Flash flood warnings have been issued from north of I-70 to the Arkansas border. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges all motorist to be alert for flood waters in roadways as heavy rain and localized river crests can cause road conditions to change quickly.
Floodwaters can be deeper than they appear and can hide such hazards as sharp objects, electrical wires, sewage and chemicals. There’s a possibility that the road that was once where the water is no longer exists. Even the best four-wheel-drive vehicle will lose against rapidly moving water and no traction, MoDOT said.
For your own safety and the safety of everyone in your vehicle, take heed of these lifesaving tips:
•Don't drive through flooded areas. Taking extra time to drive a detour sure beats running out of it.
•Less than six inches of water can turn your car into a poorly engineered canoe, with no ability to slow down, steer…or float.
•When you see water over the roadway, assume that the roadway below it is either damaged or destroyed.
•Your driving headlights should be turned on whenever you are using your windshield wipers. It’s the law!
•Reduce your speed for the conditions.
•Turn Around! Don’t Drown!
To find out about roads closed to flooding, MoDOT reminds all motorists to check on current road conditions in their areas and on their routes by consulting MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android mobile devices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.