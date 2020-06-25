The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Highways AJ and FF in Texas County will each close for a pair of two-day periods in late June and early July for overlay work.
Weather permitting, both roadways are scheduled to close from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 29 and 30 and July 6 and 7.
The section Highway AJ that will close is from Highway FF to the end of state maintenance.
The section of Highway FF that will close is from Highway 38 to the end of state maintenance.
The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area.
For more information, call MoDOT’s customer service center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
