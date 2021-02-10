Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. South of the Interstate 44 corridor, expect additional sleet and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch through tonight, greatest over south-central Missouri. Along and north of the Interstate 44 corridor, very light snow will continue this afternoon, changing to very light freezing drizzle at times. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Missouri. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&