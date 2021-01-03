Missouri topped 400,000 cases of coronavirus on Sunday, state data shows. Another 2,305 cases were reported, bringing the total to 401,761.
With a population of about 6.5 million people, the state ranks 23rd in the highest number of total coronavirus cases reported per capita, according to a nationwide database.
The three Missouri counties with the most cases per capita are Sullivan, Madison and Cole counties, state data shows. Each of those counties has reported over 10,000 cases per 100,000 people, meaning one in 10 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. (Texas County stands at No. 82 at 5,426 per 100,000)
The state on Sunday reported 19 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 5,562.
In Texas County, the state said there were 58 cases in the last seven days. The positivity rate — the percentage of new cases in the last seven days — has increased to 36.6 percent. The state’s rate is 19.5 percent.
In the past seven days, 15,935 new cases in the state were reported out of 87,018 people tested — for a positivity rate of nearly 20 percent, meaning the transmission of the virus remains widespread.
In the past seven days, the state has recorded 60 new deaths.
Hospitalizations across the state remained high. The latest data from Dec. 31 shows 2,701 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, though not all hospitals report their totals each day. Intensive care units are over 75 percent full.
The seven-day average number of hospitalizations has stayed above 2,500 since mid-November. That is double what the average number was in early October.
