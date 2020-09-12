Missouri has reached a grim milestone, topping 100,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ coronavirus dashboard cited 1,974 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 101,134. The number is likely higher since many people with the illness go undiagnosed.
The number of hospitalizations statewide rose to 1,040, a new record.
And the state added three new deaths. All told, 1,704 Missourians have died from COVID-19.
In Texas County, the cumulative positive count is 185, up three since yesterday. Over the last seven days the percentage of increase is 15 percent or 24 cases. There have been two deaths. In Dent County, the number is 26 percent, and 21 percent in Wright County.
The number of cases in Missouri is growing at a rate faster than most places.
Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that over the seven-day period of Sept. 4-10, Missouri saw the sixth highest number of new cases among all states.
The rise became more dramatic after Republican Gov. Mike Parson allowed Missouri to reopen for business in mid-June. Parson’s order urges steps aimed at slowing the spread of the virus such as wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing, but doesn’t require it. Several local cities and counties have implemented their own stricter guidelines.
As of June 15, the state had reported 16,189 confirmed cases. The past 2½ months have seen around 186,000 additional cases.
However, the death rate since spring has slowed considerably. Data shows that 7.1 percent of people who contracted the virus died in May, compared to 0.8 percent in August.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.