Missouri State's game agains Oklahoma on Sept. 12 will be viewable only via pay-per-view.

Missouri State football's season opener against Oklahoma will be available via pay-per-view.

The Big 12 announced Tuesday morning that the Bears and Sooners will play at 6 p.m. on Sept. 12 and it will only be available through PPV. 

The game will be produced by FOX Sports Oklahoma and the game will be available on a dedicated PPV channel on participating cable, satellite and telco distributors. Pricing will vary. 

Providers that will offer the game via PPV broadcast include DirecTV, U-Verse TV, Cox Communications, Pioneer and Vyve.

Other providers will be finalized soon, according to a release by Missouri State. 

Missouri State says the game will also be available on SoonerSports.tv — which is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and other digital platforms. Fans should check local listings with their service provider for availability in all areas. 

Missouri State said a plan for a watch party in Springfield will be announced in the coming days.

