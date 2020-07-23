Missouri again reported its largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases Thursday, marking the sixth time in nine days the state has set a new single-day high.
The Texas County Health Department reported two more cases on Thursday afternoon, bringing the number to 20. Six are on isolation. There have been no lab results from a drive-through event in Houston on July 14.
In Missouri, state officials announced 1,637 new cases Thursday, 336 more than the previous record set one day prior. The state also announced an additional 20 deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,179 since the first cases were reported.
Missouri’s record number of cases on Thursday is higher than neighboring Illinois’ report of 1,624 new cases on the same day, though the Illinois population is double that of Missouri.
