Following several days of slightly lower COVID-19 patient numbers, Missouri's hospitalization metrics rose on Thursday.
The number of COVID-19 patients statewide was below 2,700 for four days, but on Thursday rebounded to 2,758, the fifth-highest number ever. Missouri hospitalization data lags three days, and not every hospital reports every day.
In Texas County, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 43 new cases over the last seven days. The positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases during the last seven days stood at 28.7 percent. Data show that 4o tests were given Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Hospitals are seeing record numbers of coronavirus patients in intensive care units. The state's seven-day average hit 659 COVID-19 patients in ICUs on Thursday, the highest level yet.
Missouri reported 3,998 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and 59 more deaths.
