Missouri reported its largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases Monday. The jump was caused, in part, by continued mass testing of workers at a meat processing plant about an hour north of Kansas City.
Missouri reported 386 new cases Monday, topping the previous single-day high of 355 on April 5. There have been 8,754 cases and 358 deaths reported statewide since the state of the outbreak.
Monday's spike can be attributed to mass testing of employees, including asymptomatic people, at the Triumph Foods pork processing plant in St. Joseph, along with other surges in testing at long-term care facilities and other locations, state health director Dr. Randall Williams said Monday.
More than 2,300 workers at the plant have been tested. By Sunday, more than 400 employees tested positive for COVID-19, including 373 who were showing no symptoms.
The average number of confirmed daily cases in Missouri has been on an upward trend for the past four days, but it is still down from its mid-April peak. The state has averaged 198 new cases a day over the past week, down from the April 12 peak of 256.
Missouri has tested an average of about 2,800 people a day over the past week, up from about 2,100 per day the week before.
State health director Williams said Monday that the state has the capacity to test far more — saying that current capacity is 60,000 tests per week in Missouri.
