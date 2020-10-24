Missouri recorded nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases Saturday, adding to an accelerating surge of the outbreak that has spiked to record heights nationwide.
The confirmation of 2,918 new cases of the virus was the state's third-biggest single-day increase, trailing only two occasions that bookended a multi-day gap earlier this month when the state's daily updates were interrupted amid concerns about the accuracy of its public database.
Missouri officials also announced 113 additional deaths Saturday — the state's third-highest daily jump in fatalities linked to the disease.
The state Department of Health and Senior Services attributed the large new increases to the timing of data getting processed.
"As is typical, DHSS received a relatively high number of test and case records Thursday and Friday compared to earlier days in the week, leading to a high day-over-day increase in total cases and tests," the department said in a press release.
"Due to how and when entities report information to us, we see steep inclines and deep dives on certain days of each week, and it’s the averages that paint a more clear picture of how COVID-19 is impacting Missouri,” added Dr. Randall Williams, the director of DHSS, in the release.
Over the past week, Missouri has averaged 1,554 new cases per day, along with 11 daily deaths linked to the virus. After seeing a brief drop in late July and early August, the state's average trajectory for new cases has angled upward for months, and is now roughly twice as high.
The state's steadily billowing case totals contribute to alarming trends spanning the country, as the pandemic's severity swells to unprecedented levels. Across the U.S., Friday's addition of more than 83,000 cases marked a new single-day record, topping the nation's previous high from July. The country's known death toll from the virus stands at 224,000 and counting.
Missouri continues to rank as a prominent hotspot for transmission. The state remains in the "red zone" for both new cases and positivity, based on the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report. The state has the nation's tenth-highest rate of new cases, and the eighth-highest rate of positive tests, at 10.1%, according to the report from earlier this week.
