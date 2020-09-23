JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson have tested positive for COVID-19.
Kelli Jones, a spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson, said the first lady received a positive result after taking a rapid test Wednesday morning and the governor followed in testing.
The first lady had been showing signs of the disease, including a cough and nasal congestion when she took the test. The governor says he is feeling healthy.
The fast-moving news came on a day when the state reported 1,580 additional people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to just under 117,000. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also announced 83 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,947.
The governor had been set to travel to St. Louis for a ceremonial bill signing event.
Parson also was due to make a campaign stop in St. Charles on Thursday and square off against Democratic opponent Nicole Galloway in a debate in Columbia on Friday.
Mark Maasen, executive director of the Missouri Press Association, which had organized the debate, said Parson campaign manager Steele Shippy told him it would have to be rescheduled because of a quarantine recommendation.
"Plans are to schedule at a later date," Maasen said.
Teresa Parson often accompanies her husband to events as he travels the state. His schedule has been particularly busy as he ramps up appearances heading toward the Nov. 3 election.
Parson shared a stage with other Republican officeholders at a campaign event in Springfield Saturday. Others with him included Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe.
A Schmitt spokesman said the attorney general took a rapid test Wednesday morning and tested negative.
The Capitol has been the site of at least nine infections of elected officials and legislative staff. Two members of the House have tested positive.
Nationally, scores of state officials have contracted the virus including Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Pamela Evette, the lieutenant governor of South Carolina.
The mother of two children and six grandchildren, the first lady is a native of Bolivar and grew up on a cattle farm with her three brothers, including her brother, Rocky, a retired Missouri State Highway Patrol officer who was stationed in Houston. She and the governor were married in 1985.
She worked in the banking industry for 40 years.
