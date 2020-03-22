Missouri’s governor on Saturday announced that the deadline for paying state income taxes is delayed until July 15 for up to $1 million of the filer’s 2019 tax burden. The federal tax deadline was extended to July 15 this week.
Likewise, vehicle owners with registrations or license plates expiring in March and April have been granted an automatic two-month extension.
“The more people reduce their public contact, the sooner the virus will be contained and the sooner we can overcome this challenge,” Parson said.
Missouri will not terminate individuals’ Medicaid coverage throughout the federal emergency.
With public and charter schools closed, Parson on Saturday announced temporary changes to the state’s child care system: Missouri will extend child care subsides and provider application renewals for 90 days.
Emergency rules allow for a 33 percent increase in the capacity of licensed child care facilities. Currently, the maximum number of children a facility can hold varies based on the age of the child and size of the facility.
For example, a child care home or center can have 10 mixed-aged children (children age 2 and up) per adult, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Temporary rules would increase the capacity to a maximum of 13 mixed-aged children per adult.
Licensed child care providers will also be able to extend their hours of service.
Short term, 45-day licenses are also now available. The administration of those licenses will be based on an abbreviated inspection that focuses on “key health and safety indicators,” Parson said.
Jennifer Tidball, the acting director of the Missouri Department of Social Services, also announced changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, commonly called food stamps. Those follow the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law last Wednesday.
One benefit will increase the maximum allotment in March and April for families who already qualify. The state has also waived work requirements for that program.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture authorized the state to extend the SNAP certification period for six months, waive all adverse-action notices for 90 days and waive initial in-person interviews for qualifying individuals for 90 days.
The governor Saturday emphasized that the fallout and response to the virus is constantly changing.
“Every day this changes,” he told reporters. “It’s just a moving target every day to what we do up here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.