Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) selected Garrett Hawkins, a St. Clair County farmer, as its 15th president Sunday.
Hawkins was chosen by the MOFB delegates in a vote Sunday at the annual meeting. He has worked as an account manager for Rosen’s Inc., an agriculture chemical distribution company, and is the former deputy director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture. He has also served as the MOFB Youth Ambassador and director of national legislative programs where he led the bureau’s national lobbying efforts and policy development process for nearly 15 years.
Hawkins replaces longtime MOFB President Blake Hurst who announced his retirement earlier this year.
“I’m incredibly humbled to serve [the] Missouri Farm Bureau as president. Our family made this decision together, and we intend to serve together,” Hawkins said. “We believe strongly in the grassroots mission of this organization and look forward to serving its members over the next two years.”
Hawkins beat out MOFB vice president Todd Hays and U.S. Farm Service Agency Administrator Richard Fordyce in Sunday’s election. His term begins immediately and will last for at least two years.
Hawkins is a third-generation family farmer whose primary enterprise is beef cattle production. Throughout the years, the family has also produced other livestock, row crops and dairy, according to a MOFB press release.
In St. Clair County, Hawkins and his family — which includes his wife, Jennifer, and their three children — are members of the St. Clair County Farm Bureau and St. Clair County Cattlemen’s Association. He also serves on the Ellett Memorial Hospital board of directors and as a deacon at First Baptist Church in Appleton City.
Hurst announced in July he would not be seeking re-election after serving as president for 10 years.
“I’ve been president for 10 years, and it’s been a wonderful and challenging assignment, but it’s time for a change for me and the organization,” Hurst said then.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.