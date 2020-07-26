Missouri on Sunday reported 41,927 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,197 deaths, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
Texas County had 21 positive cases, unchanged from Saturday.
Those numbers are up from the 39,352 cases and 1,178 deaths that were reported on Friday.
Since Saturday's report, 15 additional deaths have been reported.
