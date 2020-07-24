For the fourth day in a row, Missouri broke the record for the number of new cases of the novel coronavirus.
On Friday, the state reported 39,352 cases here throughout the pandemic — an increase of 1,652 for the day. Before this week, the state had never reported more than 958 new cases in a day.
The total in Texas County is 21; five of those are in isolation. None is hospitalized.
Then it identified 1,138 new cases on Tuesday, 1,301 on Wednesday, and 1,637 on Thursday. Officials have raised concern about the greater and greater numbers of younger people who have been testing positive for the virus. A tenth of the positive cases in Missouri are individuals under the age of 20, and nearly a third are individuals under 30.
Yet older residents still make up a larger fraction of the deaths. In early June, about half of the deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Missouri were individuals age 80 and above. That number has stayed about the same, as of data reported by the state on Friday.
Between Monday and Friday of this week, the state reported 6,258 new cases. That's more than four times the number of cases reported between Monday and Friday during the week of April 6 — the same week Gov. Mike Parson's stay-at-home order went into effect, and that schools statewide were ordered to close.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.