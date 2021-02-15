VACCINATONS

Scenes from a mass vaccination event held Friday, Feb. 5,  at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce. A large crowd arrived early for the event that began at 8 a.m. for those eligible. It was staged by Texas County Memorial Hospital in collaboration with the Texas County Health Department.

Missouri announced Sunday night mass vaccination sites will be held Tuesday and Friday in south-central Missouri.

This area is in Zone G:

•9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, (or until supplies last), at Ozark County Health Department, 370 Third St., Gainesville. This is an initial dose location.

•8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at West Plains Civic Center, 110 St. Louis St. This is a booster dose location.

This is week four of the COVID-19 mass vaccination events in partnership with the Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and local healthcare systems. 

“While weather forecasts indicate Missouri will experience frigid temperatures this week, DHSS, the Missouri National Guard, SEMA and our local partners remain dedicated to our shared goal of getting vaccines into the arms of every Missourian who wants one as quickly as possible,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “We thank all Missourians for their continued interest in getting the vaccine. Everyone will have an opportunity to receive a vaccine as soon as supply allows." 

The National Guard, DHSS and SEMA teams will return to each site after 21 days for Pfizer vaccines and 28 days for Moderna vaccines to administer second doses. Unless otherwise notified of a location change, individuals should plan to return for their second dose at the same site that they received their first dose. 

 

