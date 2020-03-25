Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is making it easier to report COVID-19 price gouging with a new form on his website. The form, which can be found at https://ago.mo.gov/civil-division/consumer/price-gouging, allows Missouri consumers to answer price gouging-specific questions, streamlines the form process, and makes it easier for the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team to track these specific consumer complaints. There’s also a banner on the ago.mo.gov homepage that redirects consumers to that form.
“Monitoring and combating price gouging in Missouri is one of our top priorities moving forward, and we want to make it as easy as possible for Missourians to report what they’re seeing in their communities,” Schmitt said. “Missourians should rest assured that the attorney general’s office is doing everything in our power to monitor and combat price gouging. If you see price gouging in your community, we want to hear from you.”
The new form asks specific questions relating to price points, if other sellers were also selling items at this price, where the incident occurred and if a sale took place, and more. These questions will aid the Consumer Protection Section in tracking down and investigating these complaints. With price gouging, the more information the better, so Missourians are asked to be as descriptive as possible.
Schmitt has made monitoring and combating price gouging a priority as the state deals with this public health crisis. In early march, the attorney general’s office issued a consumer alert warning of price gouging and phishing, as well as several other consumer alerts relating to COVID-19 scams.
Schmitt also recently announced a partnership with Amazon to combat price gouging, utilizing their market analytics to identify bad actors for potential action.
Price gouging can still be reported at the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 and on the standard consumer complaint form at ago.mo.gov. But if possible, consumers are urged to use the specific form if reporting price gouging.
