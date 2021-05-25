St. Louis authorities are seeking to locate a man who went missing that has Texas County ties.
Curt Belew is 23 years old, about 5’ 10” and weighs 175. He is described as having shoulder length hair, facial hair and brown eyes.
He was reported missing May 10, but was last seen May 3 leaving a convenience store near Gravois Bluffs in the Fenton area. He was wearing a grey “Black Flooring Co.” T-shirt, blue jeans and camouflage ball cap. He also had a backpack.
His family says he may be suffering mental health issues, and he has never gone missing or not been in touch with his family this long.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
