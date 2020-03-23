The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Victor L. Hall, 24, of 16492 Hog Creek Road, Lot, 1, at Houston, was issued a citation for driving with a revoked license after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 10 p.m. March 13.

•An officer on March 9 investigated a report of a Stihl 362 Pro chainsaw valued at $300 that had been stolen from a Oak Street residence.

POLICE BLOTTER

The Houston Police Department cited one person this week following an investigation.

A 32-year-old man told an investigating officer he had placed the unit in a neighbor man’s carport and was not able to locate it. The man said he checked a local pawn shop and found the saw. Two other men were questioned during investigation.

