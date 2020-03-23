The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Victor L. Hall, 24, of 16492 Hog Creek Road, Lot, 1, at Houston, was issued a citation for driving with a revoked license after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 10 p.m. March 13.
•An officer on March 9 investigated a report of a Stihl 362 Pro chainsaw valued at $300 that had been stolen from a Oak Street residence.
A 32-year-old man told an investigating officer he had placed the unit in a neighbor man’s carport and was not able to locate it. The man said he checked a local pawn shop and found the saw. Two other men were questioned during investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.