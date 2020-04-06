The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•Deputies responded April 5 to a report of a 16-year-old boy who had run away from a Malberg Road residence at Cabool.
A woman who lives there told officers the boy was under her care via the state and that she believed he was on his way to Mountain Grove. After deputies responded, they were advised the boy had been apprehended by Cabool Police Department officers after a foot pursuit.
He was taken to a juvenile detention facility in Mountain Grove based on a Division of Family Services warrant issued for absconding.
•Jena M. Ringwell, 28, of 14133 Highway AW at Plato, was arrested April 4 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for stealing $750 or more.
A deputy on patrol made the arrest at her residence after observing her car parked outside.
A man who lives there told officers at the scene that Ringwell wasn’t in the house, but she was located in the basement after attempting to escape through a window. Ringwell was taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bond on the capias warrant.
•A 75-year-old West Plains man reported on March 30 that several tools with a total value of $325 had been stolen from a house he was remodeling on Highway U at Elk Creek.
•A 64-year-old Roby man reported on March 24 that someone had destroyed fencing on his Bell Road property.
The man showed an investigating deputy that all four strands of barbed wire had been cut on both sides of each post for about 300 feet. The officer observed ruts from a dually truck that had driven onto the property through the area of cut fence. There are no suspects.
•A 55-year-old Mountain Grove woman reported on March 23 that catalytic converters had been stolen from two vehicles at her Dogwood Road property.
A 32-year-old man who lives near the woman is a suspect and a probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against him.
Texas County Jail admissions
March 28
Daniel Cartwright – violation of protection order
March 30
Jeffrey L. Arthur – assault
David L. Griggs – tampering with motor vehicle, violation of protection order
April 1
Mickey D. Brooks – possession of controlled substance, delivery of controlled substance
Timothy E. Sullins – stealing, abandonment of a corpse
April 2
Dustin J. Hooper – felony fleeing, DWI, driving while revoked, resizing arrest
Hazel M. Green – possession of controlled substance, DWI
April 3
Brandy J. Sciotto – DWI, failure to obey, assault of law officer
April 4
Jena M. Hurley – stealing
Jeffery A. Bauer – state of Iowa warrant
Rebecca S. Fountain – probation and parole warrant
April 5
Roger G. Morgan – failure to stop at red light
