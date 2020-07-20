Mineral Area College, which has a satellite in Houston, announced plans Monday for reopening.
Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour released the news.
Here is the guidance:
- Masks will be required of all employees, students and campus visitors.
- Fall classes will start on Aug. 24 and will be offered in formats previously available at MAC: Online, On-Ground, Hybrid and Dual Credit.
- Public areas will be open with social distancing guidelines in place.
- Performances and public events will still be allowed with masks required of audience members and social distancing in seating area.
