Clearance was given Monday to hold Mighty Mite football locally.
Signups are 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Tuesday (tomorrow, Sept. 1) for fifth and sixth graders and 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. for third and fourth graders at the Souls Harbor Family Worship pavilion on South U.S. 63. There also will be signups before 5 p.m. practice Thursday, Sept. 3, and Friday, Sept. 4.
Persons wanting additional information can call Marty at 417-260-0247 or Houston Athletic Club Might Mites page on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.