Clearance was given Monday to hold Mighty Mite football locally.

Signups are 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 1) for fifth and sixth-graders and 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. for third and fourth-graders at the Souls Harbor Family Worship pavilion on South U.S. 63.

There also will be signups before 5 p.m. practice Thursday, Sept. 3, and Friday, Sept. 4.

Persons wanting additional information can call Marty at 417-260-0247 or view the Houston Athletic Club Might Mites page on Facebook.

