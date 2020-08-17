Houston Middle School volleyball tryouts for both 7th and 8th graders are set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. this Tuesday (Aug. 18) in Hiett Gymnasium on the high school campus.
On Wednesday (Aug. 19), tryouts for 7th-graders will take place from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and for 8th-graders from 4:30-5:30 p.m., both in the middle school gym.
Coach JuliAnna Rodgers said all athletes must have a physical on file to participate.
