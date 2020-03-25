As of late last week, Houston has a new eatery offering Mexican food.
Lilia’s Taqueria opened Friday on Grand Avenue downtown. It is owned and operated by Licking resident Lilia Garcia, her husband Roberto, and their son Roberto Jr. and daughter Michelle. Lilia and her family came to Texas County from Brownsville, Texas, and she was formerly a manager at El Carnaval restaurant in Licking.
Lilia’s menu includes tacos, burritos or bowls, and customers can “build their own” in a style similar to that of Chipotle restaurants. Taco salads are also offered, as well as taquitos, tamales, a Mexican sub-sandwich and more.
Alcoholic drinks are available, including margaritas and select domestic and imported beers.
Lilia’s Taqueria is at 112 Grand Avenue. Current hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week and the phone number is 417-967-0534. Take out orders are welcome, and there’s a drive-through window in the alley on the east side of the street.
Lilia’s Taqueria can be found on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.