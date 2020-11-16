The missions committee of the United Methodist Church in Houston has received from Share Your Christmas’ Angel Tree the names of 16 children in Texas County, and 16 from surrounding counties.
These children, ages 2-16 years old, have a parent(s) in prison, and will receive with help, a gift in their parent's name along with a personal message on the gift tag provided.
Members who would like to assist can contact Sid and Carol Vander Veen 573-453-5185 or email carolvanderveen869@gmail.com
Wrapped gifts can be dropped off at the church office Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon and Tuesday and Thursdays, 1 to 4 p.m. by Dec. 15.
