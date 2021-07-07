Mercy workers must receive COVID-19 vaccine, effective Sept. 30.
The new requirement comes as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly in Missouri, where Mercy has hospitals and clinics in Joplin, Springfield, St. Louis and other locations. Mercy also serves communities in Arkansas and Oklahoma, where COVID numbers are also increasing due to the Delta variant.
The majority of Mercy patients recently hospitalized with COVID have not been vaccinated, it said.
“What we are seeing aligns with the Associated Press analysis of CDC data,” said Dr. John Mohart, Mercy’s senior vice president of clinical services. “More than 95% of recent hospitalizations across the U.S. are people who aren’t vaccinated. The data is clear. Vaccination is key to saving lives.”
In requiring the vaccine for co-workers and others who serve and work in Mercy facilities, Mercy joins more than 20 other healthcare organizations across the U.S.
Both Pfizer and Moderna have applied to the Food and Drug Administration for full approval of their COVID-19 vaccines, which is expected soon. Mercy said COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and have proven effective with over 171 million Americans already vaccinated.
“It is essential that we take these steps in order to protect the health of our co-workers and our patients at Mercy,” said Dr. William Sistrunk, Mercy infectious disease specialist. “As healthcare leaders in our communities, it is important we set the standard to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Vaccination is our best defense against the virus and already has provided many of our co-workers with the protection they need to care for our patients. Our goal is to ensure the safest possible work environment for our co-workers and patients while also being a part of the effort to stop the spread of the virus in the communities we serve.”
Mercy continues to strongly encourage vaccination throughout the community as well. For questions about the vaccine or to schedule an appointment, visit mercy.net/covidvaccine.
