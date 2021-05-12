The FDA has approved Emergency Use Authorization for those ages 12 and older to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and Mercy has appointments open for parents who are ready to schedule.
It’s as easy as going online to www.mercy.net/MOVaccine.
To accommodate busy family schedules, Mercy’s Springfield vaccine clinic, at 4520 S. National Ave., will offer evening hours beginning after Memorial Day. That location will also take walk-ins whenever it is open. For more information, please call 417-820-2540.
Patients younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian present at their appointment. You’ll schedule your second dose of the vaccine when you get your first.
