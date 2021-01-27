While filling out an online form remains the preferred way for patients to get into the virtual line for a COVID-19 vaccine from Mercy, there is now an automated phone number to call for those who do not have internet access.
The number is 1-833-364-6777.
The automated, interactive voice response system will record things like a patient’s name and date of birth. When vaccines become available in the patient’s area, a Mercy co-worker will call back to schedule an appointment.
“Please be patient,” said Craig McCoy, president of Mercy Springfield Communities. “Right now, we have far more people who want the vaccine than shots to give out, and we don’t know for sure when we’ll get our next shipment from the state. As we get vaccines, we’re committed to giving those shots around our region – from Rolla to Bolivar, Branson, Cassville and beyond.”
The easiest way to request a vaccine is to go online to www.mercy.net/MOVaccine. Patients who fill out the online form will receive a text or email when vaccine is available in their area, and they will be able to schedule an appointment.
