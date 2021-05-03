With a steady supply of Pfizer vaccine, Mercy is now offering walk-in vaccinations in Springfield, with additional appointments available around the Ozarks.
The vaccine clinic location at 4520 S. National Ave. in Springfield will take walk-ins 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also save your spot at that location – and others throughout the Ozarks – by going online to www.mercy.net/MOVaccine. If locations outside Springfield temporarily run low on vaccine, they will come off the website until they receive more supply. Just keep checking if you don’t see a site near you, organizers said.
Persons should bring a valid identification to their appointment. Vaccines are approved for those ages 16 and up, but patients younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian present at their appointment. A second dose of the vaccine will be scheduled at the time, too.
Numbers of COVID-19-positive patients who require hospital level care have crept up a bit in the last couple of weeks. Doctors are urging patients to get vaccinated now to stay ahead of virus variants. Remember, getting your vaccine means the virus can’t use you as a means to mutate, Mercy highlighted.
“I think it’s important for people to understand that even if they don’t think they’re at high risk, this is something we can all do to protect our entire community,” said Dr. Will Sistrunk, head of infectious disease for Mercy. “The side effects are generally minimal, and they mean the vaccine is working to boost your immune system.”
Missouri’s online vaccine navigator does not include Mercy appointments, so walking in to the Springfield clinic or going online to www.mercy.net/MOVaccine is the best way to get your vaccine through Mercy. Persons can call 417-820-4520.
