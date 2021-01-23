One week after launching an online portal for eligible patients to request a COVID-19 vaccine, Mercy has coordinated special shot clinics around the area to administer the doses.
Saturday's locations included:
- Mercy Branson Multispecialty
- Mercy Bolivar Multispecialty
- Mercy Clinic Family Medicine – Mountain Grove
- Mercy Rolla Multispecialty
“As a physician, I can tell you that many of my patients are very eager to get their COVID vaccine,” said Dr. David Barbe, Mercy vice president of primary care. “I’m pleased to see the interest, as these shots offer the best protection against the pandemic. Once the state told us we could start immunizing our older and most vulnerable populations, our goal was to do so quickly and conveniently.”
More than 650 doses were given Saturday.
Mercy plans to hold these regional shots clinics every Saturday and hopes to add the Aurora and Cassville areas next week. It’s all dependent on the state’s ability to keep the health system supplied with vaccine.
“We’ve been allocated the Pfizer vaccine, which requires ultra-cold storage,” said David Wolfrath, Mercy executive director of pharmacy. “It’s a logistical challenge to transport it to these vaccine clinics, but our team got to work and figured it out. Our caregivers jumped in to give the shots, and we quickly filled our available appointments.”
To receive a vaccine at the location closest to them, patients should go online to www.mercy.net/MOVaccine to confirm eligibility under the state’s guidelines and sign up. Once vaccine is available, Mercy will reach out with a scheduling link. This may take several weeks.
“We’re asking our communities to please be patient as we try to move quickly,” said Craig McCoy, president of Mercy Springfield Communities. “We have always viewed the state’s allocation of the vaccine to Mercy as belonging to the community. It’s our job to get shots in arms as rapidly as possible. We also want to ensure we’re doing so responsibly, with a system that doesn’t require waiting for hours in a line. Get in our virtual line, and we’ll get to you as soon as possible.”
To see where you fit in the state’s vaccine plans, visit www.covidvaccine.mo.gov.
For more information on the vaccine, please find FAQs at https://www.mercy.net/newsroom/2021/01/08/questions-and-answers-about-the-covid-19-vaccine/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.